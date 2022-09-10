NEET Results: 292 students score above 500 marks

NEET Results: 292 students score above 500 marks2 min read . 05:18 PM IST
NEET 2022 results had 292 students scoring above 500 marks, While, 176 students scored over 550, 75 over 600 marks and 23 medical aspirants over 650 marks.
In the NEET entrance test, with 292 students scoring over 500 marks, Velammal Bodhi Campus became home to a bunch of successful candidates.
In addition to that,176 students scored over 550, 75 over 600 marks and 23 medical aspirants over 650 marks. Sanjay Krish SP, a student of Velammal, got an All-India Positioning of 72 by scoring 700 out of a potential 720 marks, making the group of Bodhis ever pleased.
NEET, previously the All India Pre-Medical test (AIPMT), is an all-India pre-medical entry test for understudies who wish to seek after undergrad clinical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and so on) courses in government and private establishments in India and furthermore, for those proposing to seek primary medical qualification abroad.
The test is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), which gives the results to the Directorate General of Health Services under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State Counselling Authorcitities for seat allocation .
Congratulating the future doctors and expressing joy over their remarkable performance in NEET 2022, M.V.M. Sasikumar, Director, Velammal Education Trust said, "Our teachers in the form of educators and mentors continue to be a part of the students' journey, in turning their dreams to reality.
Velammal Bodhi Campus is a unit of "The Velammal Worldwide School" which offers CBSE educational program coordinated with NEET/IIT-JEE, CA/CPT training.
With the results coming out on Wednesday, Tanishka, a student of Allen Career Institute, became the topper by securing All India Rank-1. Tanisha scored 715 marks out of 720. She hails from Haryana and studied in Kota for two years.
The NEET-UG 2022 exam was held on July 17, in which 18 lakh 72 thousand 342 students had registered, which made it the highest number of students appearing for NEET exams.
92 thousand MBBS seats in 612 medical colleges, including AIIMS, in the country will be given admission through this examination. Apart from this, admission will also be given to the seats of BDS and other methods.
NEET-UG is a single entry test for admissions to MBBS and BDS colleges across India. NEET UG is one of the biggest test in India in terms of enrolled candidates.
