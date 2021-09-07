37% students in rural areas, 19% in urban not studying at all: Survey

"One reason for this is that many sample households (about half in rural areas) have no smartphone. But that is just the first hurdle: Even among households with a smartphone, the proportion of children who are studying online regularly is just 31% in urban areas and 15% in rural areas. Smartphones are often used by working adults, and may or may not be available to school children, especially the younger siblings (only 9% of all SCHOOL survey children had their own smartphones)," it explained.