’3.95 lakh per month’: IIM Lucknow concludes summer placements for 2024-26 batch with 576 offers

IIM Lucknow concluded its summer placement for the 2024-2026 batch, securing 576 offers. The average stipend was 1.43 lakh per month, with a median of 1.50 lakh. The highest domestic stipend reached 3.95 lakh, showcasing the institute's strong demand and global appeal.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 10:01 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow secured 576 offers for its post-graduate students as the summer placement process concluded this week. The average stipend offered was 1.43 lakh per month with a median monthly salary of 1,50,000.

According to reports, the highest domestic monthly salary was 3.95 lakhs per month, while international offers topped 1.75 lakh per month. IIM Lucknow had offered a hybrid placement model with both online and offline options to ensure flexibility and convenience.

The summer placement process offers pertained to its 40th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students and the 21st batch of Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students. The batch included 234 freshers and 342 students with substantial prior work experience across various sectors.

Also Read | ₹999 crore shock: IIMB coffee vendor’s account frozen after bank error

Median pay for IIM graduates has stagnated in recent years --- even dipping for the batch of 2024. The downturn came even as these educational institutions increased fees for upcoming batches in light of rising costs and changes needed in infrastructure.

According to a Mint report in mid-August, the median salary at IIM-Kozhikode was 27 lakh for the batch of 2022-24. The number is unchanged from the previous 2021-2023 group, but higher than 26.5 lakh for the students of 2020-22 session.

The campus placement reports of some of the older IIMs also show a dip in the median compensation. IIM-Lucknow's batch of 2024 got 27 lakh versus 30 lakh (2023) and 29 lakh (2022) in previous years.

In a somewhat tangential development this week, IIM Ahmedabad is also facing legal scrutiny. A student challenged the cancellation of his admission to its two-year post-graduate programme on technical grounds after he completed three-fourth of his course at the business school.

Also Read | Did IIM Rohtak director receive ₹3.2 crore variable payout? Govt flags ’amount

