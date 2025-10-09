65 pc of students consider AI skills critical for future jobs: univ survey

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) About 65 per cent of students think that artificial intelligence (AI) skills are extremely important for their future careers, according to a survey released on Thursday.

The AI is rapidly transforming industries worldwide, making AI literacy one of the most critical skills for tomorrow’s workforce, Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU), which conducted the survey, said in a statement.

A new survey by the SGU, titled 'The Importance of AI Skills in Higher Education', revealed that over 65 per cent of college students consider AI skills extremely important for their future careers.

The survey conducted among 5,000 students across five cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Delhi, and Bengaluru in STEM, business, humanities, and social sciences, signals a significant shift in student attitudes as AI continues to reshape the job industry globally.

Notably, 26 per cent of respondents strongly support curriculum reform, calling for mandatory integration of AI-based learning and skill-building programs in higher education.

Vinayak Bhosale, Trustee, Sanjay Ghodawat University, said in the statement, "AI is no longer a niche skill—it’s becoming a core competency across every profession. Our survey shows that students understand this shift and want universities to prepare them for it. At Sanjay Ghodawat University, we see it as our responsibility to embed AI learning into education, so every graduate is equipped to lead and succeed in a digital-first economy."

The survey also highlighted a pressing gap between industry expectations and graduate preparedness, with over 16 per cent of students admitting they lack the necessary skills for AI-driven workplaces.

This disconnect underscores the urgent need for higher education institutions to adapt their curricula and better align with evolving industry demands.

As the workforce landscape transforms, these findings are poised to drive meaningful policy and curriculum reforms nationwide, ensuring students are truly equipped to thrive in the AI-powered future, it stated.