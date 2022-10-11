6th meeting of India-Norway joint working group on higher education held

6th meeting of India-Norway joint working group on higher education held1 min read . 07:53 PM IST
- The two sides reviewed the progress made under the Indo-Norwegian Cooperation Programme developed under the ambit of the previous MoU signed in 2014
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Education on Tuesday hosted the 6th meeting of the India-Norway Joint Working Group on Higher Education in New Delhi.
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Education on Tuesday hosted the 6th meeting of the India-Norway Joint Working Group on Higher Education in New Delhi.
The meeting was co- chaired by Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Ministry of Education, India and Anne Line Wold, Director General, Ministry of Education and Research, Norway.
The meeting was co- chaired by Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Ministry of Education, India and Anne Line Wold, Director General, Ministry of Education and Research, Norway.
The two sides reviewed the progress made under the Indo-Norwegian Cooperation Programme developed under the ambit of the previous India-Norway MoU signed in 2014. They deliberated the overall higher education policy and priorities, student/faculty mobility and cooperation in the field of skill development.
The Ambassador of Norway to India also participated in the meeting.
“The Joint Working Group was established to monitor and oversee the implementation of the MoU on Cooperation in the field of Higher Education signed between India and Norway on 25th April 2022," the ministry said.