Home >Education >News >7 private universities in Gujarat granted Centre of Excellence by state govt

7 private universities in Gujarat granted Centre of Excellence by state govt

Seven universities in Gujarat have been granted Centre of Excellence
1 min read . 03:05 PM IST PTI

  • The universities in Gujarat that have granted Centre of Excellence include Nirma University, CEPT University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Ahmedabad University, Charotar University and Marwadi University

The Gujarat government has decided to grant Centre of Excellence (CoE) status to seven private universities in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday gave in-principle approval to grant seven universities the CoE status, so that they make their mark globally.

The list includes Nirma University, CEPT University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DAIICT), Ahmedabad University, Charotar University of Science and Technology and Marwadi University.

The decision will improve the quality of education at these universities and give them an "international touch", Rupani said in a statement, adding that the move will also boost research, innovation and a culture for creating start- ups.

A detailed action plan on how these universities can contribute internationally will be prepared soon, the release stated.

Students will get quality infrastructure and facilities such as best faculties, laboratories, libraries and hostels, it said.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama will hold a meeting with the heads of these seven universities within a week to prepare an action plan, which they will have to submit to the chief minister in two weeks, the release said.

