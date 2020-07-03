98.06% appear for 10th grade SSLC exams in Karnataka amid covid-19 scare

The Karnataka government on Friday declared that it had successfully completed exams for all six subjects of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).

The education department said that in the last exam on Friday, a total of 7,61,056 students appeared for the paper as against 7,76,251 who were enrolled.

“The overall percentage of appearance is 98.06%," S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister said in Bengaluru on Friday. He said that it was a big achievement considering that the average last year for the same exam was around 98.75%.

Despite opposition, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government decided to conduct the exams even as the number of covid-19 cases across Karnataka was on the rise drawing sharp criticism. It was also suspected that the Yediyurappa government will resort to harsher measures to contain the spread of the virus post 7 July or after the conclusion of the SSLC exams.

The political opposition had alleged that the Yediyurappa was conducting the exam as way to convey the message that the government was in control of the covid-19 situation much to the anguish of concerned parents, guardians and other stakeholders.

The state government has automatically promoted all students between first and ninth grade but was insistent on conducting exams for 10th graders.

The state had used the services of nearly 1.5 lakh personnel from various departments including education, health, transport and police among others.

Several students who showed up to write their exams had shown symptoms and were made to give their exams in separate rooms. Some students and even a teacher tested positive, one girl took her own life before the exam and another child lost his father enroute the centre to appear for the paper.

Kumar said that they have identified 31 covid-19 positive students who were not allowed to write the exam due to safety concerns and another 80 in home quarantine.

Kumar said that all students who could not appear for the exams due to genuine fears will be allowed to reappear for the exams in August and will be treated as fresh candidates. This includes students from neighbouring states, he added.

Kumar said that results for these exams will be more likely out in the first week of August.

