This is the time for transformation and drastic changes everywhere. We need to take another look at everything we do. In my view, the first should be education. Transforming and creating a dynamic education system is fundamental for the progress of any country. India is no different. Technological advancement has had far-reaching and important implications on every aspect of our lives today. It is imperative that this transformation reflects in our classrooms. Above all, it has been three decades since the National Education Policy was framed. It was time we looked at it.