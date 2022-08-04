A guide to the coming financial-aid process

Schools have their own deadlines for when financial-aid forms are due, often somewhere between November and March. While it’s still possible to apply for federal aid after those deadlines, schools may not consider you for their own aid at that point, or the available funds may be more limited. Also, most state education agencies have at least one grant or scholarship available to residents. These opportunities generally require a Fafsa or separate application, and you don’t want to miss these deadlines either. You can find state-specific information at nasfaa.org; search for “state financial aid programs."

