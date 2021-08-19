Aakash Education ropes in Hughes for satellite bandwidth

New Delhi: Hughes Communications India Private Ltd., a leading provider of broadband satellite, on Thursday said it has joined hands with Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) to provide managed network services.

Under the three-year initial contract, Hughes will provide services that include satellite bandwidth from the GSAT 18, very small aperture terminals (VSATs) at each learning centre, and 24x7 network operation – all to deliver uninterrupted connectivity across AESL’s growing list of institutions.

Aakash is a key test-prep player and was acquired by Byju’s earlier this year for almost $1 billion.

“We are expanding the scope and reach of hybrid classrooms with VSAT connectivity, wherein our students can make the best use of both offline and online learning, including remote access to live lectures. Having a reliable and seamless interactive learning environment enabled by Hughes can ensure that there is no disruption in education. We look forward to improving the learning outcomes of our students multifold with more standardized delivery of training and personalized coaching," said Aakash Chaudhry, managing director of AESL.

Shivaji Chatterjee, SVP and Head of Enterprise business, HCIPL, said: “Hughes will support a high-quality, two-way interactive learning experience with state-of-the-art satellite technology to recreate a virtual, yet live, classroom environment. Moreover, this will help Aakash provide…hybrid learning experience for students, and expand into newer territories."

Hughes provides distance learning solutions and connectivity services to thousands of classrooms across India and has clients across schools, colleges, universities, corporate offices, training centres, and coaching institutions.

