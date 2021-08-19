Aakash Education ropes in Hughes for satellite bandwidth

“We are expanding the scope and reach of hybrid classrooms with VSAT connectivity, wherein our students can make the best use of both offline and online learning, including remote access to live lectures. Having a reliable and seamless interactive learning environment enabled by Hughes can ensure that there is no disruption in education. We look forward to improving the learning outcomes of our students multifold with more standardized delivery of training and personalized coaching," said Aakash Chaudhry, managing director of AESL.

