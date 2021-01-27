Academic bank paves way for liberal, curated degree

“The ABC shall be a bank for academic purposes on the pattern of a commercial bank…with students as account holders to whom the ABC shall provide a variety of services, including credit verification, credit accumulation, credit transfer or redemption, and degree authentication. The ABC shall also facilitate the credit recognition and redemption process for students who may choose 100% of the courses, without falling in a particular subject domain, but fulfil the total credit requirements for the UG 9undergraduate) degree to be awarded by a university. Such UG degree may be specified as a Bachelor of Liberal Education," the draft rules shared with universities and colleges said.

