The academic session (2020-21) for freshers in engineering colleges and other technical institutions across the country will begin from 1 December this year, announced All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

The council has also extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses till 30 November.

“Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country and requests from various state governments and ongoing admission process of llTs and NITs, the council has extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to November 30," AICTE said in a news release.

As per the academic calendar issued last month, the admission process for first-year students was to be completed by 31 October and classes for the first semester were to commence by 1 November.

"As we all are aware, our country is going through a national emergency that has arisen due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country, requests from various state governments and the ongoing admission process of IITs and NITs, the council has extended the last date of admission to first-year engineering courses (UG and diploma lateral entry) to November 30," AICTE secretary Rajive Kumar said in an official order.

"The classes may be started in the online, offline or blended mode, following the prescribed protocols and guidelines related to COVID-19."

"The academic calendar may further change, subject to the condition existing due to the pandemic and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education," he added.

As per AICTE, the classes for engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other courses was earlier scheduled to begin from 16 August for existing students, and for the new batch from 15 September.

Earlier, the council had asked educational institutes not to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21. It has also reiterated that institutes pay salaries to its teachers.

Universities and schools across India have been closed since 16 March, when the government announced a nation-wide classroom shutdown as part of the measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via