Academics, colleges bat for holding NEET, JEE this year

The current academic year has already got delayed because of severe restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus. Existing engineering and medical batches have started new semesters online, but the absence of fresh admissions may push the new academic year to 2021. Academics and institutes say that even if examinations are conducted in September, it will be hard to use the remaining four to five months of the academic year to catch up on an entire year’s practical-oriented courses such as medical and engineering and this will thus create a backlog of learning.