Home >Education >news >Admission of students only after schools re-open: Minister
Students walking after taking SSLC Exam in Tamil Nadu

Admission of students only after schools re-open: Minister

1 min read . 04:56 PM IST PTI

Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education and Youth Development K A Sengottiyan said there will be no admission in government, government- aided and private schools for now because of the COVID-19 scare, admission of students to take place only after the schools have re-opened

TAMIL NADU : Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education and Youth Development K A Sengottiyan on Wednesday said there will be no admission in government, government- aided and private schools for now because of the COVID-19 scare. Only after the schools are re-opened would there be admission of students, he said.



Already, he said, some schools, mainly private ones, have been instructed to not release the marks of Plus-two students but some schools have done that. The education department would take action against those schools, the Minister said.



Referring to the decision of the state government to declare the Kodiveri Dam as a tourist spot, he said steps have been taken in that regard at a cost of 2.59 crore and the work has begun. The Bhavani river water is stored in the Kodiveri reservoir for irrigation and drinking purposes, he said. 'Bhoomi pooja' was conducted for a number of schemes in Gobichettipalayam constituency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

