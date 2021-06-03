DU admission process will begin after board results are announced: VC

Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson-Admissions of DU, said, "The University of Delhi fully supports the decision taken by the Government of India to cancel the forthcoming CBSE board examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The University of Delhi also feels that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance. The University of Delhi looks forward to the decision of the CBSE regarding the declaration of the results." Professor Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director of Delhi University's Computer Centre (DUCC), said the university is likely to admit students on the basis of CUCET, once the Education Ministry issues guidelines. "We are all set. As soon as we received the guidelines, we will be ready," he said.