Admissions for BMC's Mumbai Public Schools are now open: How to apply

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the admission process is now underway at Mumbai Public Schools (MPS).

The official Twitter handle of the corporation tweeted about the news. BMC-run schools have started Online Admissions from Junior Kg to Grade 6 for this academic year of 2021-22.

Raising Benchmarks, Chasing Excellence!



Admissions from Jr KG to Grade 6 at @mybmcedu CBSE (to be affiliated) Mumbai Public Schools are now open.



Applications accepted from 25th Feb to 17th March, 2021.



Visit https://t.co/mBgu5j4M5u for more information.#MumbaiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/Tpk3svYNDR — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 25, 2021

The applications for the same will be accepted from today till 17 March.

Here's how to apply

Visit the official portal of Mumbai Public Schools

Select 'Apply here' beside the Admission Application form

Fill the entire document as per the instructions

Enter the captcha and click on 'Submit'

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new Covid- 19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, the BMC has said.

The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities.

On 28 October, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen.

Wednesday was also the first time this year when new cases were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,063 cases on 28 November, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300.

But both Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra have seen a spike in cases since the second week of February.

