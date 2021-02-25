Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Admissions for BMC's Mumbai Public Schools are now open: How to apply
The official Twitter handle of the corporation tweeted about the admission process.

Admissions for BMC's Mumbai Public Schools are now open: How to apply

1 min read . 05:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • BMC-run schools have started Online Admissions from Junior Kg to Grade 6 for this academic year of 2021-22
  • The applications for the same will be accepted from today till 17 March

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the admission process is now underway at Mumbai Public Schools (MPS).

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the admission process is now underway at Mumbai Public Schools (MPS).

The official Twitter handle of the corporation tweeted about the news. BMC-run schools have started Online Admissions from Junior Kg to Grade 6 for this academic year of 2021-22.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The official Twitter handle of the corporation tweeted about the news. BMC-run schools have started Online Admissions from Junior Kg to Grade 6 for this academic year of 2021-22.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The applications for the same will be accepted from today till 17 March.

Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official portal of Mumbai Public Schools
  • Select 'Apply here' beside the Admission Application form
  • Fill the entire document as per the instructions
  • Enter the captcha and click on 'Submit'

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new Covid- 19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, the BMC has said.

The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities.

TRENDING STORIES See All

On 28 October, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen.

Wednesday was also the first time this year when new cases were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,063 cases on 28 November, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300.

But both Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra have seen a spike in cases since the second week of February.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.