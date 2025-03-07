Explore
LIVE UPDATES

ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 results declared; how to check scores at assam.gov.in

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Livemint

ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: Results of the grade 3 and grade 4 posts of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) have been announced. Candidates can check their scores at the official SEBA website, sebaonline.org.

ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: Results of the grade 3 and grade 4 posts of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination have been declared. (Yogendra Kumar )Premium
ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: Results of the grade 3 and grade 4 posts of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination have been declared. (Yogendra Kumar )

ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 and grade 4 posts. Candidates can check their results at Assam State portal, assam.gov.in or the SEBA website, sebaonline.org. 

On September 15, the first phase exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts. Meanwhile, the test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was held on September 29. On October 27, the ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was conducted.

The Commission may share results later at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org as well.

07 Mar 2025, 10:41:19 AM IST

ADRE Result 2025 Live: Over 8 lakh candidates applied for recruitment examination

 

ADRE Result 2025 Live: The first shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at 1,484 centres. In the second shift, which began at 1:30 PM and concluded at 4:00 PM, a total of 5,52,002 candidates had applied for posts requiring a minimum qualification of Class 8. The second shift examination took place across 808 centres. Notably, a total of 8,27,130 candidates were eligible to take part in the recruitment examination for HSLC level posts.

07 Mar 2025, 10:17:56 AM IST

ADRE Result 2025 Live: How to check SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 results at assam.gov.in

ADRE Result 2025 Live: Follow the below mentioned steps to check SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 results at assam.gov.in -

Step 1: Visit the Assam State portal, assam.gov.in

Step 2: Open the grade 3 or 4 result link.

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Submit and check the result.

07 Mar 2025, 10:06:31 AM IST

ADRE Result 2025 Live: Direct link to access Grade 4, paper 1 result here

 

ADRE Result 2025 Live: To check ADRE result for grade 4, paper 1 result click on the direct link here.

07 Mar 2025, 09:50:26 AM IST

ADRE Result 2025 Live: Check Grade 3 cut-off marks here

ADRE Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check Grade 3 cut-off marks is provided here.

07 Mar 2025, 09:49:35 AM IST

ADRE Result 2025 Live: Check Grade 4 cut-off marks here

ADRE Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check Grade 4 cut-off marks is provided here.

07 Mar 2025, 09:47:32 AM IST

ADRE Result 2025 Live: How were scores calculated?

ADRE Result 2025 Live: In the grade 3 exam, each question was worth either 1 mark or 2 marks. For a wrong answer, there was a negative mark of 0.25 marks for questions worth 1 mark, and a negative mark of 0.5 marks for questions worth 2 marks. Additionally, selecting more than one option for a question also resulted in deduction of marks.

07 Mar 2025, 09:28:47 AM IST

ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: How to check results

Visit the Assam State portal, assam.gov.in 

Open link to grade 3 or 4 result

Enter your login details

Submit to find the result

Results also available at SEBA website, sebaonline.org.

