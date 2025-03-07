ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 and grade 4 posts. Candidates can check their results at Assam State portal, assam.gov.in or the SEBA website, sebaonline.org.
On September 15, the first phase exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts. Meanwhile, the test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was held on September 29. On October 27, the ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was conducted.
The Commission may share results later at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org as well.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: The first shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at 1,484 centres. In the second shift, which began at 1:30 PM and concluded at 4:00 PM, a total of 5,52,002 candidates had applied for posts requiring a minimum qualification of Class 8. The second shift examination took place across 808 centres. Notably, a total of 8,27,130 candidates were eligible to take part in the recruitment examination for HSLC level posts.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Follow the below mentioned steps to check SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 results at assam.gov.in -
Step 1: Visit the Assam State portal, assam.gov.in
Step 2: Open the grade 3 or 4 result link.
Step 3: Enter your login details
Step 4: Submit and check the result.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: To check ADRE result for grade 4, paper 1 result click on the direct link here.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check Grade 3 cut-off marks is provided here.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check Grade 4 cut-off marks is provided here.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: In the grade 3 exam, each question was worth either 1 mark or 2 marks. For a wrong answer, there was a negative mark of 0.25 marks for questions worth 1 mark, and a negative mark of 0.5 marks for questions worth 2 marks. Additionally, selecting more than one option for a question also resulted in deduction of marks.
Results also available at SEBA website, sebaonline.org.