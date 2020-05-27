Home > Education > news > After IIT-JEE, CBSE allows students to give board exams in home districts
After IIT-JEE, CBSE allows students to give board exams in home districts

1 min read . Updated: 27 May 2020, 06:37 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The move will help families who have migrated from cities to their homes and students who were earlier staying in school hostels and have now shifted their base as schools are closed
  • Students will need to inform their school and CBSE about their choice of districts

NEW DELHI : The central board of secondary education (CBSE) Wednesday allowed tens of thousands of students appearing for the remaining part of the board examination in their home districts keeping in mind the Covid-19 related migration in recent weeks.

Human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Wednesday said the move will help families who have migrated from cities to their homes and students who were earlier staying in residential school hostels and have now shifted their base as schools are closed.

Pokhriyal said students will need to inform their school and CBSE about their choice of districts and “CBSE will try its best to accommodate the requests".

CBSE has earlier announced that pending Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which were postponed, due to the covid-19 lockdown, will be conducted from July 1 to 15. And students will be allowed to take exams I their own schools instead of visiting an outside centre.

But later the school board realised that all students are not living near their schools these days due to several factors including reverse migration and students of residential school have gone back to their homes. Giving exam in the home district is a first of its kind initiative.

“I heard students in Nainital (Uttarkhand) have gone back to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. And there are other instances too. We are trying our best to help students as much as possible," the HRD minister said.

The HRD ministry earlier this month had allowed over a million aspirants of the engineering entrance Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE-Main) to change their exam centre or city to avoid disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The move will help students who may have shifted base from one city to another during the pandemic due to closure of educational institutions or reverse migration.

