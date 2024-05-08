AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official website resultassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in on May 9 at 9am.
The Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 was announced by AHSEC on 20 April 2024, and the pass percentage was 75.7 percent.
The AHSEC conducted the Assam HS final result from February 12 to March 13. Last year over 3.4 lakh registered for the exam and girls outperformed boys across all streams.
In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6, 2023. Across streams, the pass rates stood at 84.96 percent for Science, 79.57 percent for Commerce, and 70.12 percent for Arts.
Catch Live updates with Mint
AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: 2023 Statistics
In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6, 2023. Across streams, the pass rates stood at 84.96 percent for Science, 79.57 percent for Commerce, and 70.12 percent for Arts.
AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: Date and Time
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official website resultassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in on May 9 at 9am.
AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: Here's how to check result
-Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
-On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Assam HS Result 2024.
-A login page will open on the screen.
-Enter the login details.
-Hit the submit option.
-Your result will show up on the screen.
-Check the result carefully.
-Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: Website to check result
To download AHSEC Class 12th result, visit the resultassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!