LIVE UPDATES

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Assam board to declare result tomorrow; check resultassam.nic.in at 9am

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Livemint

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Assam board will declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official website resultassam.nic.in on May 9 at 9am

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official website resultassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in on May 9 at 9am.

The Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 was announced by AHSEC on 20 April 2024, and the pass percentage was 75.7 percent.

The AHSEC conducted the Assam HS final result from February 12 to March 13. Last year over 3.4 lakh registered for the exam and girls outperformed boys across all streams.

In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6, 2023. Across streams, the pass rates stood at 84.96 percent for Science, 79.57 percent for Commerce, and 70.12 percent for Arts.

08 May 2024, 10:44:40 PM IST

08 May 2024, 10:14:25 PM IST

08 May 2024, 09:52:27 PM IST

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: Here's how to check result

-Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

-On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Assam HS Result 2024.

-A login page will open on the screen.

-Enter the login details.

-Hit the submit option.

-Your result will show up on the screen.

-Check the result carefully.

-Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

08 May 2024, 09:50:31 PM IST

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024 Live: Website to check result

To download AHSEC Class 12th result, visit the resultassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

