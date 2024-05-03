The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official website resultassam.nic.in. On April 20, the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) announced the Class 10th result.
The AHSEC conducted the Assam HS final result from February 12 to March 13. Last year over 3.4 lakh registered for the exam and girls outperformed boys across all streams.
Check for the latest updates on Assam Board HS result 2024 here:
AHSEC Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Arts pass percentage last year
In the Arts stream, the pass percentage dropped from 83.48% (2022) to 70.12% (2023).
AHSEC Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Minimum marks required
Students need to score a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and overall to pass the clear Class 12 exam.
AHSEC Board Result 2024 Live: Website to check result
To download AHSEC Class 12th result, visit the resultassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.
