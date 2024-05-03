Hello User
AHSEC Class 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Assam Board to announce Class 12th results on resultassam.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Livemint

AHSEC Board Result 2024 Live: The Assam board will soon declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official website resultassam.nic.in

AHSEC Board Result 2024

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon declare the Assam Class 12th result on its official website resultassam.nic.in. On April 20, the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) announced the Class 10th result.

The AHSEC conducted the Assam HS final result from February 12 to March 13. Last year over 3.4 lakh registered for the exam and girls outperformed boys across all streams.

Check for the latest updates on Assam Board HS result 2024 here:

03 May 2024, 11:42 AM IST AHSEC Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Arts pass percentage last year

In the Arts stream, the pass percentage dropped from 83.48% (2022) to 70.12% (2023).

03 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST AHSEC Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Minimum marks required

Students need to score a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and overall to pass the clear Class 12 exam.

03 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST AHSEC Board Result 2024 Live: Website to check result

To download AHSEC Class 12th result, visit the resultassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

