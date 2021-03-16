NEW DELHI : The government is mulling to give a big push to Artificial Intelligence in education sector and is including AI at secondary and higher secondary level for the better transformation of the sector, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed the Parliament.

The education minister said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended introducing contemporary subjects like AI in curriculum at relevant stages as it can affect the overall capabilities of the sector.

“The National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has initiated the process for preparation of a new National Curriculum Framework for school education as proposed NEP 2020 during which the possibility of introducing an introductory course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at secondary level is being explored," Nishank said.

The education minister said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already introduced AI as a subject in Class IX from session 2019-2020 and in Class-XI from session 2020-2021 in its affiliated schools.

The minister said all institutions affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have been asked to offer Artificial Intelligence as an elective in B.Tech. courses and also start B.Tech in AI and data science.

The minister said higher educational institutions like IITs have their own curriculum, academic and research collaboration with institutions and universities across the globe.

Most of the IITs are offering various AI-related courses such as Deep Learning Foundations and Applications, Foundation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Probabilistic Reasoning in Artificial Intelligence, System Identification, Cyber Physical Security, Digital Image Processing, etc, the education minister added.

