The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 today, December 15, 2024. Candidates preparing for the All India Bar Examination-XIX can now access and download their hall tickets through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 exam is scheduled to take place on December 22, 2024. It will feature 100 questions covering 19 subjects, including key areas of law.

The AIBE 19 examination will feature a total of 100 questions distributed across 19 key legal topics. Constitutional Law will have the highest weightage with 10 questions, along with the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (New), which also account for 10 questions. Similarly, the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) will include 10 questions.

Other significant areas include the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (New), and the Evidence Act along with Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (New), each contributing 8 questions. Family Law and Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, and the Negotiable Instrument Act will also carry 8 questions each.

Subjects such as Alternative Dispute Resolution, Labour and Industrial Law, Taxation Law, and Professional Ethics under the Bar Council Rules will feature 4 questions apiece, while Public Interest Litigation has 4 questions. Meanwhile, Administrative Law has 3 questions, and Company Law, Environmental Law, Cyber Law, Intellectual Property Laws, and the Land Acquisition Act will carry 2 questions each. Additionally, Law of Torts, including the Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law, is allocated 5 questions.

How to Download AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the "AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024" link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.

Submit the details to view your admit card.

Verify the information on the admit card and download it.