The Bar Council of India will soon announce the AIBE 19 2024 results, available for download at allindiabarexamination.com. The final answer key has been published with 28 questions removed, and passing scores are set at 45% for general/OBC and 40% for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the results of the All India Bar Examination 19 (AIBE 19) 2024 soon.

Official link Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

BCI has also published the final answer key PDFs for AIBE 19 2024 on the official site, with 28 questions removed from the final key. The results will be based on this final answer key.

Passing score To pass the AIBE 19 exam, candidates in the general and OBC categories must score at least 45%, while those in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must score a minimum of 40%.

How to Check AIBE 19 Results 2024: Candidates who appeared for the AIBE 19 exam can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official AIBE website: allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE 19 result link available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Log in using your credentials.

The AIBE 19 results will be displayed on the screen.