AICTE allows admission to MBA courses based on marks in qualifying UG exams

"All-India tests like CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT and the Common Entrance Test of respective states are the qualifying tests for admission to MBA or the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course. In many states, some of these entrance tests could not be conducted due to the fear of coronavirus spread, and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or cancelled," AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.