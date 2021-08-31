NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended its cooperation with IIT Guwahati to augment digital connectivity infrastructures at technical colleges in northeast India.

As per the new memorandum of understanding, besides infra support, IIT Guwahati will also facilitate training on technical proposal writing under various government schemes for technical institutions in the region.

The Phase-II of the project will be “facilitating infrastructure for internet connectivity, along with solar power and water supply with wider coverage of needy institutions…," the AICTE said.

IIT Guwahati director T. G. Sitharam said, both AICTE and IIT Guwahati have interest in promoting research, development and quality improvement in India's northeast region (NER).

“A coordinated effort between IIT Guwahati and AICTE will enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in the far-flung areas of NER, which will improve the quality of education and capacity building at grass-root level and change the lives of common people of NER. Thanks to AICTE for coming forward to improving logistics support to the institutes in NER under the special scheme for NER. AICTE is extending financial assistance to AICTE approved institutes in NER to solve water problems in general, providing alternate power support, and, now in Phase-II the Internet connection. This will go in a long way to enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in the far-flung areas of NE region," Sitharam said.

AICTE chairman Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe said the objectives of the agreement “is also to mentor AICTE approved technical institutions under the mentorship of IIT Guwahati to develop projects for funding in critical areas like solar energy, water problem and internet connectivity".

