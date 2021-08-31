Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >AICTE joins hands with IIT-G to augment infra of NE technical institutes

AICTE joins hands with IIT-G to augment infra of NE technical institutes

Premium
A coordinated effort between IIT Guwahati and AICTE will enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in the far-flung areas of northeast India. (Photo: Mint) 
1 min read . 05:18 PM IST Livemint

  • Both AICTE and IIT Guwahati have interest in promoting research, development and quality improvement in India's northeast region

NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended its cooperation with IIT Guwahati to augment digital connectivity infrastructures at technical colleges in northeast India.

NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended its cooperation with IIT Guwahati to augment digital connectivity infrastructures at technical colleges in northeast India.

As per the new memorandum of understanding, besides infra support, IIT Guwahati will also facilitate training on technical proposal writing under various government schemes for technical institutions in the region.

As per the new memorandum of understanding, besides infra support, IIT Guwahati will also facilitate training on technical proposal writing under various government schemes for technical institutions in the region.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Phase-II of the project will be “facilitating infrastructure for internet connectivity, along with solar power and water supply with wider coverage of needy institutions…," the AICTE said.

IIT Guwahati director T. G. Sitharam said, both AICTE and IIT Guwahati have interest in promoting research, development and quality improvement in India's northeast region (NER).

“A coordinated effort between IIT Guwahati and AICTE will enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in the far-flung areas of NER, which will improve the quality of education and capacity building at grass-root level and change the lives of common people of NER. Thanks to AICTE for coming forward to improving logistics support to the institutes in NER under the special scheme for NER. AICTE is extending financial assistance to AICTE approved institutes in NER to solve water problems in general, providing alternate power support, and, now in Phase-II the Internet connection. This will go in a long way to enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in the far-flung areas of NE region," Sitharam said.

AICTE chairman Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe said the objectives of the agreement “is also to mentor AICTE approved technical institutions under the mentorship of IIT Guwahati to develop projects for funding in critical areas like solar energy, water problem and internet connectivity".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!