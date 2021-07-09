All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched M.Tech. Program in Defence Technology on July 8.

The course aims to impart necessary theoretical and experimental knowledge, skill and aptitude in various defence technology areas. Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy and Chairman AICTE Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhelaunched the program during a virtual event organised by AICTE, New Delhi on July 08, 2021.

Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST) will provide support to AICTE affiliated Institutes/Universities, IITs, NITs and private engineering institutes to conduct this program in online and offline format.

The program has six specialized streams - Combat Technology, Aero Technology, Naval Technology, Communication Systems & Sensors, Directed Energy Technology and High Energy Materials Technology. The students will also be provided opportunities to conduct their main thesis work in DRDO laboratories, Defence PSUs & Industries. The program will be helpful to students seeking opportunities in ever expanding defence research and manufacturing sector.

Congratulating both the institutes for this new program, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "the program will help in achieving ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

In his address, Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO, AICTE and industries for evolving the PG program. He expressed hope that such a specialised program will enable the creation of a large pool of talented workforce for defence sector. He called upon the industry leaders to extend their support for this program and offer opportunities to the students.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.