AIIMS fee structure likely to be modelled in lines with IITs, IIMs - Here's why

The fee structure for medical education at AIIMS across India is likely to be revised and modeled along the lines of IITs and IIMs. (ANI)

2 min read . 07:36 AM IST

Currently, the fee for the MBBS course at AIIMS is around ₹6,500, while the cost of an MBA or postgraduate degree at an IIM is ₹24-25 lakh while for pursuing BTech at an IIT one has to shell out up to ₹10-12 lakh and up to ₹3 lakh for doing an M Tech.