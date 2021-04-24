Amid an alarming surge in coronavirus infections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses till further notice.

The exams for the July 2021 session was scheduled to be held on 8 May.

"In view of the evolving situation related to Covid-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG July [MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/M.Ch (6 yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session, scheduled date - May 8, 2021," said AIIMS in an official notice.

Class 10 board exams of CBSE and ICSE have already been cancelled while class 12 board exams stay postponed amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also postponed the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled to be held from 2 to 17 May.

"Looking at the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) examination," the NTA said in a statement.

In addition to this, The Joint Entrance Exam (Main), or JEE (Main), which was slated to be held at the end of April, has also been postponed. Fresh dates will be announced after reviewing the situation but at least 15 days notice will be given before the examination.

Meanwhile, 3,46,786 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,66,10,481, the Union health ministry said on Saturday morning.

India has seen over three lakh cases for four days in a row and is reporting the highest number of daily infections in the world.

The country has seen a record surge in the daily fatality count too. A total of 2,624 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative death toll in the country has reached 1,89,544.

The active tally has breached the 25-lakh mark for the first time and now stands at 25,52,940. The number was 24,28,616 on Friday.

