Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The results for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) have been announced on Wednesday by the Indian Air Force. The candidates can check the result on the official website afcat.cdac.in. They can also download the same for future reference. The test was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14 of this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The results for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) have been announced on Wednesday by the Indian Air Force. The candidates can check the result on the official website afcat.cdac.in. They can also download the same for future reference. The test was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14 of this year.

Here is how to check and download the results: {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here is how to check and download the results: Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Log into the official website of Indian Airforce- afcat.cdac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on the candidate login tab

Now click on ‘AFCAT 01/2022’ - Cycle'. On doing this a new window will open up

Enter your User ID and password and then login entering the Captcha code {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the results appear on screen check and download. Print it, if needed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}