Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) result 2022 announced: How to check, other details1 min read . 04:18 PM IST
- The candidates can check the result on the official website afcat.cdac.in. They can also download the same for future reference.
The results for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) have been announced on Wednesday by the Indian Air Force. The candidates can check the result on the official website afcat.cdac.in. They can also download the same for future reference. The test was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14 of this year.
Here is how to check and download the results:
Log into the official website of Indian Airforce- afcat.cdac.in.
Click on the candidate login tab
Now click on ‘AFCAT 01/2022’ - Cycle'. On doing this a new window will open up
Enter your User ID and password and then login entering the Captcha code
As the results appear on screen check and download. Print it, if needed.
