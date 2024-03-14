The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) results were declared on Thursday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for Class 6 and Class 9. respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can check the AISSEE result by visiting exams.nta.ac.in

AISSEE 2024: How to check the result Step 1: Go to nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Sainik School entrance exam result link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with the application number, and date of birth and check the result

Admission will be through e-counselling for which selected candidates need to register themselves at pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ to move to the next stage.

After the announcement of the result, NTA is not responsible for counselling, document verification, etc process.

Parents/guardians of the candidate can write their queries to admission.sss@gov.in

About AISSEE 2024 exam The entrance exams for Saniki Schools and New Sainik Schools for admission to classes 6 and 9 were conducted on January 28 at 450 centres in 185 cities across India. The exam is conducted in a pen-paper mode.

The answer keys, OMR sheets, and recorded responses of candidates were placed on the NTA website from February 25 to 27.

Sainik Schools Society (SSS) is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India that runs Saniki schools.

The Saniki schools are English-medium residential schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). These schools prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Naval Academy, and other defence-related academies.

