NEW DELHI : The 23 Indian Institutes of Technology ( IITs ) collectively on Monday dissociated themselves from an organization called IIT Alumni Council that recently made news because of several high-value announcements, including a plan to set up a mega covid-19 testing lab and raise a ₹21,000-crore social initiative for India.

The premier technology and engineering schools also debarred the newly formed council from using IITs’ logos without written permission of the IIT system or the individual IITs. “The recently formed IIT Alumni Council (http://iitalumnicouncil.org) is one such example of an independent group of alumni of the IITs and possibly others as well, which is engaged in various activities of their interest. Unless expressly indicated for specific projects, the IITs have no role to play in their efforts or in their organisation," the IITs said in a joint statement. “IIT Alumni Council is also not at liberty to associate any IIT or its logo with any activities undertaken by it unless they have the express written concurrence of the concerned IIT," the institutes said.

The IIT Alumni Council in May said it was setting up a mega lab with a capacity of 10 million covid-19 tests per month. On 26 June, it had announced a “mega fund initiative of ₹21,000 crore", which it termed the “largest ever private social initiative for India to create".

The council also has on its website logos of all IITs and claims to be the “nodal alumni body for alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology".

“In recent years, various groups of alumni have found a common cause and worked together towards achieving their objectives or making a lasting contribution. The IITs, however, wish to emphasize that these are efforts of alumni in their private and individual capacity, except in cases where one or more IITs have expressly partnered with alumni in a specific endeavour. These alumni groups are distinct from the authorised alumni association that some IITs have, that works in close association with the respective alma mater to further the cause of the Institute and its alumni," the IITs explained.

