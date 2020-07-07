All 23 IITs dissociate themselves from newly formed council

The premier technology and engineering schools also debarred the newly formed council from using IITs’ logos without written permission of the IIT system or the individual IITs. “The recently formed IIT Alumni Council (http://iitalumnicouncil.org) is one such example of an independent group of alumni of the IITs and possibly others as well, which is engaged in various activities of their interest. Unless expressly indicated for specific projects, the IITs have no role to play in their efforts or in their organisation," the IITs said in a joint statement. “IIT Alumni Council is also not at liberty to associate any IIT or its logo with any activities undertaken by it unless they have the express written concurrence of the concerned IIT," the institutes said.