All higher education institutes aim to be autonomous by 2035: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The policy is certainly what the country needed to move onto the path of development and progress. It is true that the policy has advocated progressive structural reforms. Universal provisioning of quality early-childhood development, care and education must thus be achieved no later than 2030, to ensure that all students entering Grade 1 are school-ready. All state and Union territory governments will prepare an implementation plan for attaining universal foundational literacy and numeracy in all primary schools for all learners by Grade 3 to be achieved by 2025. Teacher education will gradually be moved to multidisciplinary colleges and universities by 2030. By 2030, the minimum degree qualification for teaching will be a 4-year integrated B.Ed. degree. By 2025, at least 50% of learners through the school and higher education system shall have exposure to vocational education.