All IITs set to offer first semester of 2020-21 in online mode

The first semester of the new academic session at all the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) is set to go online with no option of any face to face interactions and the IITs will devise a rolling evaluation system to assess students. And IIT-Bombay has become the first IIT to adopt this officially.

A team of IIT directors have developed a common minimum agenda on this, keeping in mind the safety and security of students as coronavirus infections continue to rise across the country. Individual IITs will take a call and announce their online schedule over the next couple of weeks. Mint has seen a copy of the common academic agenda prepared by the directors for the entire all undergraduate and post graduate students. And IIT Bombay has become the first IIT to adopt it and officially announce it.

“Semester I (2020-21) classes for all UG and PG programs to be conducted in online mode for all courses, with short term and smaller weightage evaluations through viva, online quizzes, take home exams, online exams, etc," the directors report says.

“After a long deliberation in the Senate, we have decided today that the next semester will be run purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and wellbeing of the students," IIT Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri has said in a facebook post.

“The COVID Pandemic has made us at IIT Bombay rethink the way we impart education to our students. To ensure that our students begin the academic year without further delay, we are planning on extensive online classes details of which will be informed to all students in due course of time. However, a large section of our students come from economically less privileged families and would require a helping hand to equip them with the IT hardware (i.e. laptops and broadband connectivity ) to take these online classes," he added.

As per the IIT directors common report, only students who have poor connectivity or may not have access to internet may be permitted to return to IIT campuses and individual institutes will facilitate their return. “These students will also take the online classes from their hostels."

“No individual shall be forced to return to campus, he/she shall take relevant safety, quarantine and safe travel measures, as applicable. Laboratory courses or laboratory component of courses to be deferred to later time maybe Summer 2021, when this may be completed in an intensive two to three week period," the directors common academic agenda report has said.

Projects in B.Tech, M.Tech or other programs to be given to students that can be completed remotely and the IITs will review the situation again in October. “Subsequent measures, as deemed necessary, will be taken" then, the report said adding that every institute “can decide to facilitate branch change option on the basis of performance of current UG students over first one, two or three semesters" or take any other suitable measures based on the ground realities.

