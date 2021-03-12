Days after regular classes resumed for all students un Puducherry , the administration has approved a proposal to declare students of classes 1 to 9 'all pass' this academic year.

The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will also be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board. Similarly, students of classes 10 and 11 in Mahe and Yanam regions would be promoted as per the guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, said a Raj Nivas release.

All schools would function till 31 March for classes 1 to 9 for five days a week and would observe Saturdays and Sundays as holidays.

The summer vacation would commence for the schools on 1 April 1.

Classes for Standards 10, 11 and 12 would be conducted as per the schedule of examinations of the respective State Boards of Education.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on 6 April. Of the 30 seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative assembly of Puducherry.

Regular classes

All schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions re-opened for full-day physical classes last week after remaining shut for several months in view of the pandemic.

Director of School Education T Rudra Goud said: "The students from standard I to XII would have classes as per school timings on all six days (Monday to Saturday) of the week."

The school in the region remained closed from March 2020 but, the education department had allowed the students of class X and XII to attend doubt clearing classes since October last year maintaining all Covid-19 guidelines.

The government had allowed the schools to re-start classes from 4 January.





