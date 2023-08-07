All private schools to remain shut on Aug 8 in UP in protest against arrest of principal, teacher in Azamgarh girl suici1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private School Association of Uttar Pradesh, says that the suicide case should be investigated thoroughly and action taken only if the charges are proven
In Uttar Pradesh on August 8, all private schools will remain shut to express anger against the arrest of the school principal and a teacher in Azamgarh, according to a report by Indiatvnews.com.
