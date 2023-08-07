In Uttar Pradesh on August 8, all private schools will remain shut to express anger against the arrest of the school principal and a teacher in Azamgarh, according to a report by Indiatvnews.com.

The Unaided Private School Association of Uttar Pradesh (UPSAUP) has called for the closure of all private schools in the state tomorrow, said the report.

The government schools will remain open on August 8.

According to the media report, all students and their parents have been advised to contact their respective schools regarding the closure of schools on August 8.

Last week, in Azamgarh a principal and a teacher of a private school were arrested on murder charges after a 17-year-old female student allegedly jumped off the third floor of the school building and died.

According to the report, Anil Agarwal, president of the Unaided Private School Association of UP, said that all private schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on August 8 to support the school principal and teacher in Azamgarh who were arrested after a girl jumped off the school building and died on August 1.

He further stated that the suicide case should be investigated thoroughly and action taken only if the charges are proven. We will be meeting deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak with a request that some policies be made to protect school authorities and teachers in the event that a student indulges in some crime or ends his or her life on the school premises due to some personal or mental issues.

A system should be in place to prevent innocent school employees from going to jail in filed cases. Our main problem with the Azamgarh case is that the teacher and school principal were arrested without conducting an inquiry, Agarwal said in the report.