The Uttar Pradesh government said Thursday that all state university examinations of both undergraduate and post-graduate students stand cancelled except for final year and semester students.

The announcement came amid the rising numbers of novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters that students of other classes will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

He also added that the final year and last semester exams will be completed by September 30, either through offline, online or mixed mode by following set protocols.

The results of undergraduate and postgraduate classes will be declared by October 15 and 31, respectively, the UP Deputy CM said.

"If any student could not appear for the last year/semester examinations, he will be given another chance. As per the convenience of the universities, another examination will be held for such students. This provision will be applicable for this academic year only," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day spike in both new Covid-19 cases and virus-related deaths, taking the state's tally over 43,000.

With 2,061 more patients confirming positive of the virus in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 infections reached 43,444, according to the state health bulletin.

Along with that, the state also reported record high in deaths with 34 more virus-fatalities getting registered since Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,046, it added.

Amid the rising cases, Yogi Adityanath-led government Monday issued detailed directives for the total lockdown to be observed in the state on weekends in order to contain the virus spread. All urban and rural haats, markets, galla mandis and business establishments would remain closed during the weekend, while these markets will function from 9 am to 9 pm.

However, essential services and banks will remain operational.

With inputs from agencies

