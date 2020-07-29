The new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is set to usher in a slew of changes, ranging from reduction in school curriculum to discontinuation of MPhil.

The NEP aims create an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The draft of the NEP by a panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Kasturirangan and submitted to the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal when he took charge last year. The new NEP replaces the one formulated in 1986.

Here are the ten things to know about the new NEP.

1) Board exams can be in modular form. Board examinations will be based on knowledge and application to discourage rote learning.

2) MPhil courses to be discontinued.

3) All higher education institutions, except legal and medical colleges, to be governed by single regulator.

4) Common norms to be in place for private and public higher education institutions under Central government's new Education Policy. "As on date, we have different norms for deemed universities, central universities, for different individual standalone institutions. New Education Policy says that for reasons of quality, norms will be same for all and not as per ownership," said Amit Khare, Higher Education Secretary.

5) Common entrance exams to be held for admission to universities and higher education institutions, as per Centre's new Education Policy.

6) School curriculum to be reduced to core concepts and there will integration of vocational education from class 6 under new National Education Policy.

7) The new policy seeks to expand access to higher education for 50% of high school students by 2035, and achieve universal adult literacy before that date.

8) Cabinet approved a plan to increase public spending on education to nearly 6% of gross domestic product from around 4% now, a top government official said, while also capping fees charged by educational institutions.

9) Govt is targetting 100% gross enrollment ratio from pre-school to secondary level by 2030.

10) Mother tongue to be a medium of instruction till 5th grade a report cards will be a comprehensive report on skills and capabilities instead of just marks and statements.

