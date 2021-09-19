The collaboration will enable JEE and NEET aspirants to learn from faculty at Sri Chaitanya and get access to learning modules, curated content and assessment material on Amazon Academy, according to the statement.

The collaboration between the two is aimed at getting students the best of both worlds— Sri Chaitanya’s teaching experience of 35 years and Amazon Academy’s high quality content, deep learning analytics and technology backed curriculum design in Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology. As part of this collaboration, teachers from Sri Chaitanya will conduct live online classes on Amazon Academy, covering concepts from basic to advanced level, help clear students’ doubts and prepare students to excel at these engineering and medical entrance exams.

These structured courses from Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE/NEET preparatory resources including specially crafted mock tests by subject matter experts, over 17,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice. An expansive question bank that simulates the exam pattern is organised in the form of chapter tests, part tests, mock tests and full tests. Students can also manage exam preparedness at their own pace, while gaining confidence, speed and accuracy. Amazon Academy conducts live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. These tests are designed to mirror the actual test experience helping students understand the nuances of the examination. Students will also benefit from shortcuts, mnemonics, tips and tricks that are made available daily, helping them retain concepts and solve questions effectively.

As a launch offer, Amazon Academy is offering these JEE and NEET courses, starting 24 Sep 2021, at a flat discount of 35% (INR 25,998 for Repeaters Batch).

Commenting on the collaboration, Director of Education at Amazon India Amol Gurwara says, "Our collaboration with Sri Chaitanya is part of our focus on providing high quality, affordable educational content and test preparation services to aspiring students. We are delighted to give students access to experienced faculty from Sri Chaitanya. Amazon Academy will continue to focus on content quality, deep learning analytics and features for both, self-paced as well as instructor led learning. We look forward to seeing this collaboration add value to our students’ learning experience."

Director of Infinity Learn (Sri Chaitanya group), Sushma Boppana adds, "Technology in education is evolving and this collaboration will help us bring our 35 years of rich teaching experience to aspirants across the country. Last year we had 20,904 selections in JEE Main, 3,449 in JEE Advanced and 36,547 NEET Ranks. We are confident that with this association with Amazon Academy, we will be able to bring a lot more students closer to their dreams."

