These structured courses from Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE/NEET preparatory resources including specially crafted mock tests by subject matter experts, over 17,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice. An expansive question bank that simulates the exam pattern is organised in the form of chapter tests, part tests, mock tests and full tests. Students can also manage exam preparedness at their own pace, while gaining confidence, speed and accuracy. Amazon Academy conducts live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. These tests are designed to mirror the actual test experience helping students understand the nuances of the examination. Students will also benefit from shortcuts, mnemonics, tips and tricks that are made available daily, helping them retain concepts and solve questions effectively.