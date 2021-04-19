Thiruvananthapuram: All exams being scheduled by the universities in Kerala from Monday have been postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 surge in the state. Among those universities that postponed various exams include APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kochi, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala University of Health Sciences, Malayalam University and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

"Vice-Chancellors have been requested by the Governor to postpone all offline exams. The Governor has suggested that fresh dates be given based on the prevailing conditions," said the Kerala Governor's office, PTI reported.

Kerala logged 18,257 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh and toll of fatalities to 4,929. The report comes amid a state government directive to all domestic travellers coming to the State to undergo RT-PCR tests.

The total number infected so far has reached 12,39,424. The active cases have mounted to 93,686 while the toll climbed to 4,929 with 25 new fatalities. Ernakulam continued to record the highest number of fresh cases (2,835), Kozhikode (2,560) followed by Thrissur, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad.





