Amid growing demand, IIT Kanpur to offer new courses in AI, data science

NEW DELHI : Looking at the demand for data science and artificial intelligence (AI) professionals, the Indian Institutes of Technology in Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) will offer undergraduate (UG) and integrated masters programmes on the subject.

The governing board of the IIT has approved a four-year UG degree, and a five-year integrated programme in statistics and data science. The institute will select students to the coubased on their scores in the Joint Entrance Exam-Advanced (JEE-Advanced).

“Data science, artificial intelligence/machine learning are playing increasingly important roles in finding solutions to diverse real-world problems. Research in data science in the next 20 years is expected to focus on developing mathematically rooted models that can be implemented efficiently," IIT-Kanpur said.

“The synergy of theory and applications requires training specific to a unique set of skills, and the BS and BS-MS programmes in statistics and data science have been launched in response to this need for effective implementation in real-life situations," it added.

Students undergoing these programmes will not only be trained to build “careers in industry and the new entrepreneurial India, but also to pursue higher studies in classical and modern statistics and data science".

In collaboration with the proposed School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), students would also work on health-related data and digital health to boost research and analytics in this emerging space, the IIT said.

