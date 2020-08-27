Amid political opposition, academicians, institutions for conducting JEE-NEET

"Conducting JEE and NEET is critical, without which admissions cannot be held in institutions like IITs and top medical colleges. I understand the apprehensions but would encourage the aspirants to take it as an opportunity to adapt to the new normal and strive for a brighter future...Also, it could be misused as a precedent to dilute the entire admission process to the IIT system which may prove to be harmful for the quality of undergraduate education at the IITs," IIT Kharagpur director V.K. Tewari said in a social media post.