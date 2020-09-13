Amid strict Covid-19 precautions, nearly 16 lakh students to take NEET today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held today. States have announced special measures for conduct of NEET examination amid the Covid pandemic, including easing of restrictions and transportation. Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET. The crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is a pen and paper based test unlike engineering entrance exam JEE, has already been deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.