Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, has earned herself a seat in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. She has been enrolled in the Blended Post Graduate Programme for MBA, for two years.

Navya took to Instagram to share her excitement about the admission, posting several photos from the campus and expressing her joy at this "dream" achievement.

‘Dreams do come true’ She captioned her post, "Dreams do come true!!!!!! Excited for the next 2 years with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026."

One of her photos featured her in a black suit, while others showcased the picturesque campus of IIM Ahmedabad and her new friends.

She also shared an Instagram Story of herself cutting a cake, thanking her teacher Prasad for helping her succeed in the CAT/IAT- the popular Indian entrance exam for MBA admissions.

Although Navya comes from a family of actors, she has established her own path in entrepreneurship, reported ANI. In 2021, she founded Project Naveli to combat gender inequality in India and also hosts the podcast "What The Hell Navya," which has featured her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. They discussed various topics revolving around feminism and the role of women in society in her podcast.

Navya not into acting According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Shweta clarified that Navya is not interested in following her grandparents Amitabh Bacchan and his wife Jaya bacchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or brother Agastya Nanda’s footsteps.

